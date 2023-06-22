Outlander season 7 episode 2: Jamie, Lord John Grey reunite

In just a matter of hours you are going to have a chance to see Outlander season 7 episode 2 premiere over on Starz. Are you ready for what lies ahead?

For us personally, let’s just say that “The Happiest Place on Earth” could be a spectacular hour of both big reveals and table-setting for everything coming up. Just consider a few different things that are well-worth talking about in advance.

Roger and Brianna – They are going to be facing a decision here that could completely alter the course of their future. Beyond just that, it’s going to have consequences for their young family and also the events of the next few episodes, at the very least.

Jamie and Claire – Are they going to have any chance to breathe after the latter’s near-death experience around the murder of Malva Christie? Hardly. Instead, they have to start bracing themselves for the onset of the Revolutionary War and what lies ahead with that.

Lord John Grey – The photos for this episode feature David Berry’s character alongside Sam Heughan, so it feels pretty safe at this point to say that we’re going to see some important conversations leading up to the Revolutionary War. We tend to think of this already as the show laying the foundation for what is going to be coming up next, with William being an eager participant who was to fight for King and Country. Could Jamie have to face off against his son? That possibility is there, but we do still think there is a chance that see things teeter off in a pretty unexpected direction over the course of this.

Rest assured, this is a 16-episode season and by virtue of that, there will be a handful of big-time twists and turns along the way. You should be prepared for that, and we are curious to see how everything ends up being handled.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Outlander right now, including other details about what could be coming up

What do you think we are going to be seeing moving into Outlander season 7 episode 2?

Have any big, bold predictions? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for more.

(Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







