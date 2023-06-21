Outlander season 7 episode 2 spoilers: Key conversations

For those who are not currently aware, you are going to have a chance to see Outlander season 7 episode 2 on Starz in just over 24 hours. Even though this episode may be titled “The Happiest Place on Earth,” that does not necessarily guarantee the happiest story under the sun lies ahead here. There are a lot of mysteries that still need to be unraveled and at this point, it is really just a matter of when we are going to have a chance to see all of them.

Take, for starters, this: Who killed Malva? Also, are we about to see some time travel? How will the Frasers prepare for the Revolutionary War?

Based on some of the images that we have seen so far for this upcoming episode, it feels in particular like there are going to be some important conversations that you get to see throughout here. Roger is going to have an important heart-to-heart with both Jamie and Claire, while we know that there will be an important Brianna – Jamie moment in here as well. For Sophie Skelton and Richard Rankin’s characters collectively, this could be one of the most important stories of the entire season as they face some really important decisions about the future.

Of course, these discussions are going on underneath the shadow of one of the most dangerous times to be at Fraser’s Ridge given the impending conflict between multiple sides. This is going to be something that brings the now-adult version of William Ransom around, and there are some key questions as to what lies ahead for him.

Sure, can we make some predictions based mostly on the books? Sure, but that does not mean that we are going to see the show adhere to this to the letter.

