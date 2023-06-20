Outlander season 7 episode 2 spoilers: Richard Rankin on changes

It feels like there is a wide array of valuable stuff to dive into when it comes to Outlander season 7 episode 2, but let us begin with this: Change is afoot! Obviously, there is one huge change that will impact everyone in the revolutionary war, but this is not the only huge revelation that you are going to see brought to the table here.

So what else are we talking about? Well, let’s put this in a rather simple way: You are going to see a heck of a lot for Roger and Bree as they welcome another child, but also navigate a lot of other obstacles at the same time. In speaking on this subject further to the Daily Record, here is what Richard Rankin himself had to say:

“Our newest arrival is kind of a catalyst for our journey through season seven and what happens to us directly or indirectly, but we go on a journey which you can expect will involve a great change of scenery.”

Could this “change of scenery” mean a move back to the present, at least for a little while? That does feel possible, at least based on some of the teases that we have seen so far. Time-travel will be a major component of the upcoming season, and we are excited to see more of how that is going to factor into things.

In general, we do tend to think that a lot of emotional decisions are at play now for the Frasers as they try to navigate an increasingly-difficult life. Will there still be moments of joy? Absolutely, but you have to also anticipate a lot of moments of drama. We have learned at this point that a number of these things often do go hand in hand.

