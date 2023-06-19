Outlander season 7 episode 2: How will the 20th century matter?

As we prepare to see Outlander season 7 episode 2, we know that multiple timelines could matter here in one way or another.

So what is the evidence of that? Well, let’s just start here with a reminder that the title here is “The Happiest Place on Earth.” This doesn’t mean that everyone is going to start donning Mickey Mouse ears, but we do tend to think that we’re going to think that Disneyland will at least be referenced. Maybe it is a part of a story about the show’s present-day timeline. Or, maybe this is a bit of evidence that we are going to be seeing some characters contemplate another path forward.

One of the biggest things that we know at the moment is that time travel is going to happen at some point this season; it may also be coming sooner rather than later. If there is one big of advice that we can hand down at the moment, it is simply to be prepared. Also, we tend to think that most time-travelers in this world are pretty settled where they are right now, at least when it comes to Roger, Bree, and Claire. If someone is going back to their own timeline, it is going to be for a particularly big reason.

Also, go ahead and remember this for a moment: There are advantages to leaping back and forth on the show. With the Revolutionary War now very much on the horizon, why wouldn’t you take advantage of a lot of the sources that are there? A little bit of historical knowledge could go a long way.

No matter what happens…

Almost every tease we’ve seen so far for episode 2 suggests that we’re going to be seeing things move forward in a rather shocking way. We’re set for a game-changer, no matter what the twists and turns may be.

