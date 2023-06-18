Outlander season 7 episode 2 spoilers: A big Sophie Skelton tease

As you prepare to check out Outlander season 7 episode 2 on Starz later this week, have some tissues on standby. Based on some of the info that we’ve got right now on the subject of the future, we are excited to see what’s ahead!

First and foremost, though, let’s begin with the following: Roger and Bree in particular may be at the center of this emotional stuff. They, like so many other characters, have some big decisions to make this season, and some of them could be life-altering. Speaking on this subject further to MovieWeb, here is what Sophie Skelton had to say:

“I want to avoid spoilers, but that what happens in episode two really gave me goosebumps when I read the script; it made me cry … Everything seems really lovely, homey, and perfect initially. Then, as it is with Outlander, it all goes a little south very quickly. So, I think at episode two is going to be one that’s going to shake things up for people because everything really gets torn apart pretty quickly.”

Now, can it actually get put back together? That is one of the things that you have to wonder right now, and we tend to think the writers are going to do their part in order to keep you in suspense on that. We know that this is a 16-episode season and by virtue of that, everyone had some freedom to explore some different wrinkles with these characters. You may see them in one place during this upcoming episode, only for them to venture elsewhere by the time we get to the final stretch in 2024. Go ahead and prepare for that.

The one that to also prepare for is the potential for more time-travel, given that this is something that has been noted in a number of interviews already about the new season.

