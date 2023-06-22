iCarly season 3 episode 6 spoilers: The new aftermath

Next week on Paramount+ you’re going to see iCarly season 3 episode 6 — how many remnants from this week’s installment are going to matter? Well, if nothing else, we do think that this is a worthy subject for discussion at present.

First and foremost, we’d advise you to remember this: There is a chance coming up here to see how much the deep-fake saga has impacted Carly’s reputation. Or, has it really? Sometimes, it can take a little while to shake off the stink of something like this, given that people may have saw the original Carly “advertisement” and not the explanation that it was really her.

Of course, it’s also possible that moving into the next iCarly this is not a real subject for conversation at all and just about everyone moves forward. Would anyone be altogether surprised by this? Well, for us personally, let’s just say that we wouldn’t be. There are still a lot of interesting stories that could be worth exploring outside of this, but some of them could come as total surprises.

If there is one big struggle that the show may have moving forward, it is that Carly and Freddie are together now. There is no momentum that comes from questioning whether or not they’ll make it work. We’re happy that the question is answered, but it’s up to the writers now to raise some new ones. Basically, to find some other ways to get us excited here! There has to be a way to do that!

Also, as we do move closer to the end of this season, it would also be rather nice to learn if we are going to be getting a season 4 or not. Given that this is a show with a long history that goes back more than a decade, we do think that it deserves some sort of proper send-off.

