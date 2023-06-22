The Blacklist season 10 episode 18: Ressler – sponsor story twist

As we prepare to see The Blacklist season 10 episode 18 on NBC later tonight, one storyline may start to make some sense. What is going on with Jonathan, the FBI agent who Donald Ressler has been sponsoring for most of the season?

Well, we know that this guy is all of a sudden rather valuable … or, at least he is to Congressman Arthur Hudson, who is starting to become a huge thorn in the Task Force’s side. He knows that Dembe is a part of the group after spending time with Reddington and now, he is diving deeper in and seeing just how far some of the trouble and chaos goes.

With that in mind, shall we present you with a new sneak peek? If you head over to Entertainment Tonight, you can see a new sneak peek that puts most of the focus on Jonathan being questioned by Hudson. Somehow, he knows that Ressler is his sponsor, that Ressler and Elizabeth Keen had a romantic history, and also that she was the heir apparent to Reddington’s criminal empire. He just needs more proof, and that is what Hudson wants Jonathan to find.

This is where things are clearly getting rather messy here, mostly because for a good while, it felt like the show was setting himself up to be a reasonable adversary who wasn’t that willing to dive into some ethically-chopping waters. However, that is clearly a little bit different now. The whole point of recovery is that it is supposed to be anonymous, and Hudson breaching that for whatever reason is a pretty low move. We understand fully why Jonathan would be hesitant to help him.

As for whether or not the guy has that much of a choice, that’s a totally different story.

(Photo: NBC.)

