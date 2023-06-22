Black Mirror season 7: Are there any story expectations?

It has been a week now since season 6 launched, so why not go ahead and look more at Black Mirror season 7? Is there a chance that we are going to see something here?

Well, as per usual, we understand of you have a lot of questions regarding the future here. We do think that so long as Charlie Brooker wants to make more, we are going to have a chance to get it. There is no real timetable on it, but we’re not sure anyone really expected that in the first place. More episodes are made when there are worthy stories to tell. It is really as simple as that.

Now, what would some of those stories look like? This is the beautiful thing with where we are at this given moment, as we think that there is really more creativity possible now for what a Black Mirror episode can be. Through installments like “Loch Henry” and “Demon 79,” we got reminders that this show can do more conventional horror in addition to stories based on technology. Everything can look and feel pretty different depending on the individual story.

For us personally, we of course would like to see another story or two that will speak very much to the time period, and episodes like “Joan is Awful” are really important from a marketing standpoint. You need something in that vein to try and attract new viewers but beyond that, you can get a little bit more off the beaten path with episodes designed largely for the diehard fans. We want a combination of both with big, dramatic twists that leave you in thought after the fact.

We don’t need every episode of this show to be perfect; we just want to know the people involved are swinging for the fences.

Are you feeling hopeful for a Black Mirror season 7 at Netflix down the road?

Go ahead and let us know right away in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for all sorts of other updates.

