Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC? Are you going to have a chance to get it back alongside Chicago Fire and then Chicago PD? We know that we’ve been waiting for a lot of good news on these three shows … but when are we going to get it?

Well, of course we wish that we had some more updates to share on the subject of the long-term future of all three of these shows … but this is where we have to be the bearer of some bad news. There is no new installment of any of these tonight, and nor will there be for the foreseeable future.

We wish that we could sit here and say that there was some progress when it comes to the writers’ strike deeply impacting the entertainment industry, but that is not the case. We have passed now the 50-day mark of it, and there has yet to be any public news about further negotiations. We wish that the networks and streaming services will step up to the plate and pay these people what they deserve, but they’ve been reluctant to make any sort of movement. Until this changes, the writers’ rooms for all three of these shows cannot open. Because of this, filming cannot begin.

Because of all of this, the earliest we could imagine these shows coming back on the air at present is late October but in all honesty, it could be a little bit later than that. Don’t be surprised if we get to a situation where we are stuck waiting until some point in November; NBC could release a revised fall schedule at some point, and we could have a little more insight about what they look to do then.

Until that point arrives, we just need to cross our fingers and hope for some resolution.

