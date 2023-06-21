America’s Got Talent: Dani Kerr auditions with ‘November’

Tonight on America’s Got Talent, we had a chance to see an audition from Dani Kerr. So, what exactly did she bring to the table?

Well, Dani’s first song of “You Can’t Live here No More” was stopped pretty early on from Simon Cowell — much to our frustration. (Luckily, you can hear it over on YouTube.) She ended up performing primarily her second song, another original in “November.” She was nervous, but why wouldn’t she be?

We love her voice — it feels like she’s got a little bit of Southern rock, country, and folk in here all at once. She does have a little bit of Janis Joplin and Stevie Nicks for sure, but she still feels like very much her own person. We understand why she was on this show as opposed to some other singing competitions like The Voice or American Idol that are a little bit more cover-specific. She managed to really win over the audience, and the moment that she was done, you could see the emotion that was on her face.

If the goal for Dani was to get on this show and get people to know her, mission accomplished. That’s the thing about being on this show, especially if you are a singer/songwriter. It would obviously be great if you could win the grand prize but even if not, you can allow people a chance to check out more of your music. We do think that this is going to happen here and she will feel something akin to an overnight success.

As for her long-term chances here…

We do think she’s got a shot, at least, of making the finale. It’s important to remember here that there is a ton of nostalgia for this sort of music, so we tend to think that there will be a lot of votes coming her way from people who want to be transported to a different time.

What did you think about this audition from Dani Kerr on America’s Got Talent?

