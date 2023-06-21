Blue Bloods season 14: Is it set up now for long-term future?

As so many of you out there more than likely know, we are going to have a chance to see Blue Bloods season 14 premiere on CBS at some point in the 2023-24 TV season. The timing is still somewhat nebulous due to the writers’ strike, and it still remains to be seen when the networks and streaming services will step up to the plate here and make some changes.

For now, what we actually want to do is take more of a look at the long-term future for the Tom Selleck series. After all, isn’t there a lot still to look forward to? Well, it is hard to have a singular answer, but we do think there are reasons for optimism that this may not be the final season.

Take, for starters, what was done moving into this upcoming season as the bulk of the cast took pay cuts to keep things going. If the show maintains a good bit of its viewership moving forward, are these cuts going to be enough to keep it around? We certainly hope so, even if we are well-aware at this point that nothing is altogether guaranteed. We don’t think anyone is necessarily entering season 14 thinking it is 100% the end, though they may be aware of the possibility.

At this point, our big advice is simply this: If you love Blue Bloods, be sure to keep watching it live or on Paramount+. After all, the stronger the viewership is per episode, the harder it is for CBS to ignore it.

There is one other factor here that does continue to make us rather optimistic in the future of the show. It is pretty hard to imagine, at least from our vantage point, another show coming out in this timeslot and being able to deliver the same sort of numbers — or really, anything close to it.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

