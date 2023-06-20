Secret Invasion season 1: Samuel L. Jackson on big episode 1

In just under 12 hours you are going to have a chance to see the Secret Invasion series premiere on Disney+ — is there enough excitement? We do think that there is a certain amount of MCU burnout that is hampering this show to a certain extent but at the same time, there is a lot to love here! This is a series that should be able to present some really interesting new wrinkles to one Nick Fury, but also introduce some other key players at the same time.

With that being said, Samuel L. Jackson knows that his character is the big draw, and the person that a lot of people out there are excited to see at first. He basically mentions as much to Entertainment Weekly:

“I’m the guy that everybody knows … So when [viewers] come to it, they’re coming to it like: ‘Oh, we’re finally getting the Nick Fury series.’ But they’re going to be surprised because they’re going to find out so much about these other people who they’re going to want to know more about.”

With that being said, we do very-much hope that Secret Invasion does bring a lot of great Nick Fury stuff to the table, mostly due to the fact that this character has been such an integral part of the Marvel universe ever since the first Iron Man movie. He deserves his time in the spotlight and for us to know more about him.

Are we still stoked to learn about other people, as well? How can we not? Just remember that this is a show that has an assemblage of a lot of other great people also including Cobie Smulders and Emilia Clarke, who is coming into this world after being a part of so many other great franchises.

