Secret Invasion season 1 spoilers: A dramatic teaser and more

A week from Wednesday, we are finally going to have a chance to see the long-awaited premiere of Secret Invasion season 1 on Disney+. Do you want to learn more about it?

First things first, we really should note what makes us the most excited about this particular chapter of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Over the course of the past few weeks, we have seen things swing back and forth on a pendulum, and in a wide array of different forms. We have already seen the series go from fairly serious to comedic and then downright silly. We do think the MCU needs a reset of sorts to something more similar to Endgame or at least Agents of SHIELD, and we could have some of that here. Nick Fury has long been a common thread through everything, and you can argue that this entire show is somewhat of a culmination for many things that have been lurking behind the scenes for a while.

Now, let’s better work to set the table here for what’s ahead, starting off with the official logline:

In Marvel Studios’ new series “Secret Invasion,” set in the present day MCU, Nick Fury learns of a clandestine invasion of Earth by a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls. Fury joins his allies, including Everett Ross, Maria Hill and the Skrull Talos, who has made a life for himself on Earth. Together they race against time to thwart an imminent Skrull invasion and save humanity.

While a new teaser here may not necessarily give away anything too explicit, it at least reminds you of some of the central characters. Is anyone else incredibly psyched to be seeing more of Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill? It’s been a while since we’ve had an opportunity to see her in a major role like this, and it feels like the show itself could have a lot of untapped potential with her.

