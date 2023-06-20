How I Met Your Father season 2: Ellen, Rachel break up

We knew entering How I Met Your Father season 2 episode 16 that we were on the cusp of some sort of Ellen – Rachel development. They had been together for a while and yet, we never got a sense that the two were destined to be together forever.

After all, remember this for a moment here — Rachel was never a series regular for starters. Not only that, but she and Ellen got together a little bit too early in the series. Why would we have confidence that they were going to make it at this point? There was no real evidence that this was going to be happening.

Ultimately, the breakup came about as a result of one simple thing: Ellen was a little bit too much for Rachel, who at first was looking to move away so that the two would have more distance. Yet, Ellen wasn’t looking to change. She knows that she can be a lot, and that is a part of what makes her the person that she is.

At some point during How I Met Your Father, we do think that we are going to see Ellen find the right person. However, we also don’t think that this is something the producers are going to rush. The same goes for whoever Sophie and Jesse end up with. For the moment, it does feel like they are a little too obvious to end up together, especially after Sophie watched Jesse spend some time with a new work colleague.

(Is it weird that we are getting increasingly more on the Sophie / Sid bandwagon?)

Anyways, there are only a handful of episodes left this season and as a result of that, we’re sure that we are going to be inching towards some big revelations — and we’re stoked to see what some of those will be.

