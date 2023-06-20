Tulsa King season 2: What will we learn this summer?

As we get into the summer, is that going to mean good news for Tulsa King season 2 — or, are we going to learn anything at all?

Well, let’s just say the following at the moment: You are still going to be waiting a long time to see what lies ahead. Paramount+ has not announced a new showrunner for the series after Terence Winter’s departure, and this is one of many reasons why things have gone quiet for the Sylvester Stallone series the past few months.

Is it possible that this could change? Absolutely it could, but this is really a situation where almost everything hinges on one simple topic: Whether or not the writers’ strike is going to be coming to an end. Until that happens, it is hard to imagine a new showrunner being brought on board, let alone us hearing anything about scripts being written or filming dates being set.

There is a chance that the strike gets resolved this summer, but that’s the operative word here: Chance. There are no guarantees with this sort of thing, but the networks and streaming services would have this figured out already in the event that they gave the WGA members what they deserved.

Our current estimation for when we’re going to get news

Our hope at the moment is that the show could return in the spring or summer 2024. The good news is that this is not a show with a long post-production window, and it films a short-enough order that things could be turned around in a short period of time. The struggle is mainly getting from point A to point B and that is not an altogether easy thing to do at present.

What are you most hoping to see when it comes to Tulsa King season 2, no matter when it premieres?

(Photo: Paramount+.)

