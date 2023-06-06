Tulsa King season 2 premiere date: Any news in June?

What are the chances that we get some more news on a Tulsa King season 2 premiere date over the course of June? Make no mistake, we want it — whether or not we get it, however, is a totally different story.

So where should we start off this piece? Well, we suppose that a good place is by reminding you that the Sylvester Stallone series is going to be back for more, and you don’t have to be altogether worried about that. However, we understand if you are a little concerned that we may or may not get any further announcement for quite a long time due to the writers’ strike.

For the time being, let’s just say that it is pretty unlikely that you are not going to be getting any more news over the next month when it comes to when Tulsa King is coming back. The strike remains ongoing and at present, there is no evidence of serious traction being made. Obviously, we hope that there is going to be a chance for the writers to get paid what they deserve, but that comes down to some of the powers-that-be stepping up to the plate and working to make a deal happen.

Even when we do see the strike over, there is another box that needs to be checked off here — we will have to wait and see a new showrunner be hired. Because of this, we expect the wait for this show to be even longer than some others in this specific position.

The most realistic premiere date estimate

We’ll be happy if Tulsa King comes back at some point in the spring of 2024. If it is any point earlier than that, we’ll consider it almost a miracle at this point.

