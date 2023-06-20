Blue Bloods season 14 premiere: What is the best surprise?

We do know that all of us are going to be waiting for a good while to see the Blue Bloods season 14 premiere on CBS. What makes this so hard? Well, that’s pretty simple: The fact that we are still facing a rather long hiatus! The writers’ strike is ongoing, and there is no real end to that in site.

So while we do endure the rest of this rather long break, we do think it would be fun to get into the idea of a premiere surprise — what could the writers do in order to leave our jaw on the ground by the end of the first episode?

Now, we do know that this is a show that has delivered on some big surprises before, so why wouldn’t they do that again here? Our hope is that as we move forward, we are going to have a chance to see some sort of jaw-dropper. There is no guarantee of that, but isn’t it a nice thing to think about?

Of course, we mean this as a positive jaw-dropper, and not so much some sort of repeat of what happened to Linda.

So what would a positive surprise be?

Well, there are a number of different possibilities here. For starters, it would be rather nice to see some good news for Erin and Jack at the start of the season after they danced around a relationship for a good chunk of season 13. Or, how about a big development in Danny’s life?

One big thing to remember here is rather simple: By the time Blue Bloods comes back, it is going to be after a pretty huge time jump potentially for the characters. (Remember, the show does run in real time.) There is an opportunity for the writers to do something different in that span.

What do you most want to see moving into Blue Bloods season 14, and what do you think would be the best premiere surprise?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

