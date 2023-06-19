The Blacklist season 10: Is the series finale ready to go?

We know that we will be waiting until Thursday, July 13 to see The Blacklist series finale air over the course of two hours. Still, is there more good news to share along the way? It sure feels like it, at least for now.

With this in mind, let’s go ahead and share now the rather-great news that when it comes to editing the final episode — a lot of work has already been done! The final episode of the James Spader drama is either ready to go or close to it.

In a post on Twitter late last week, editor Orlando Machado Jr. noted that he was working on the final color session for the series finale. Everyone has worked pretty tirelessly to ensure that this episode is perfect by the time it arrives to all of us. That means hopefully, a story that really serves as a culmination to what we have seen within this world over the past several years. We know that completing this show is a rather tall order based on all of the unanswered questions. There’s no guarantee that we will get closure to everything, but even just a few answers will be appreciated.

For now, we’re just anticipating that the battle between Reddington and Arthur Hudson will be reaching the end. Beyond just that, we also tend to think that we’ll find out what Reddington’s desired endgame really is. At this point, it does feel like he’s building towards it already with him working to sell off various parts of his criminal empire. He’s also spending a lot of time with Agnes, which does feel like he’s really focusing in now on the things that really matter the most to him.

