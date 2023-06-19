Joe Pickett season 2 episode 5 spoilers: ‘Heads Will Roll’

As we prepare to see Joe Pickett season 2 episode 5 on Paramount+ next week, what is there to be most excited for?

First and foremost, let’s just start here with a reminder that the title for the next episode is “Heads Will Roll.” Just in case you needed another reminder of the direction the story is going, that is it. We are moving forward into what could be some pretty grim narratives, and we are not sure that we are ready for all of that. Joe is still trying to understand the truth after the serial murders, and there is also so much to unpack here on an emotional level, as well.

One of the good things about this show has always been that it feels like a living, breathing community around the title character. It’s never been just about one person; instead, it is about trying to shape a whole world.

To get a few more details all about what’s next, we simply suggest that you check out the full Joe Pickett season 2 episode 5 synopsis below:

Joe searches for truth in the aftermath of the serial murders as Marybeth connects the dots between Klamath and the killings. Missy re-examines her relationship with McLanahan.

We know that there is still a good bit coming through the rest of the season after this episode. What we’re trying to say with that in mind is rather simple: Don’t make any big assumptions based on where things are right now. We are going to see this story evolve and move forward in some rather interesting ways. What Joe may find at the end is nowhere near what he would expect.

Beyond just the story…

Can we just throw a reminder out there, if you love this show, to tell your friends all about it? We do think that it is still under the radar for a lot of people, and with some other shows wrapping up, this is an opportunity for a lot of people to catch up.

What do you most want to see at the moment entering Joe Pickett season 2 episode 5?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates.

(Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







