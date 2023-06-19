The Idol season 1 episode 3: The Tedros, Jocelyn spiral continues

After watching The Idol season 1 episode 3 tonight on HBO, it feels pretty easy to say one thing above all others: Things are about to get worse.

Is Tedros one of the most unlikable characters in all of TV? It feels like it’s hard to argue against a lot of it since he’s been presented now as opportunistic, manipulative, harmful, and certainly toxic. He’s shrinking Jocelyn’s inner circle more and more and controlling her every move. He’s getting her to share uncomfortable secrets about past abuse to multiple people at the dinner table and also making her relive trauma solely for the sake of creating music.

What he’s trying to do feels less about the music; instead, it feels more about breaking her down to the point where she feels like she needs him and can’t turn anywhere else. In this episode, we saw him paint her whole team in an unfavorable light for looking the other way in the past. Meanwhile, he also is pushing as many of his ideas on her from how she dresses to the words that she says.

Everything Tedros is doing is supposedly for the sake of her greater good and yet, what we saw at the end of the episode tonight felt more like he’s just trying to create a flash in the pan, something big that will create chaos, headlines, and a ton of money. Does he really care if she burns out our even dies shortly after the fact? It is easy to sit here and argue that he doesn’t, and the writing will have to convince us otherwise.

We should go ahead and note that our general feeling on The Idol at present is not that different from what it was in the past. This is a really dark show that is hard to watch, mostly because so much of it just feels frankly depressing from start to finish.

Related – Be sure to preview further what is ahead on The Idol season 1 episode 4

What did you think about the events of The Idol season 1 episode 3?

Share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to also come back around here for some other updates.

(Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







