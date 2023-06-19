Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? We already know that the demand for more of the show is there, and in due time, there will be additional updates!

There are so many different things that we have to say on the subject of the show’s future, so let’s go ahead and start with the bad news … again. There is no new episode tonight, and there won’t be one the week after. There certainly won’t be any more this summer and with that, we look a little more ahead to the fall.

So is the fall in serious danger at the moment? Let’s get a little bit more into that now, largely because of the fact that the writers’ strike may not be stopping anytime soon. At this point, there is already a concern that season 21 will miss the entire month of October. There’s a chance for season 21 to come on in November, provided that a new deal gets done with the WGA and the AMPTP. There hasn’t been a lot of progress in negotiations, and this is where we issue another please for the networks and streaming services to just pay the writers what they deserve.

We’re going to have updates through the rest of the strike, especially since we’re at a point here where valuable writing time is being missed. Typically, people get to work on scripts at around this time of the year but clearly, things are a little bit different thing time around.

No matter when the strike is over…

Well, let’s just sit here and say that the stories are going to be very much what we’ve come to know and love. There will be more cases, and then there will also be a resolution to what is happening to Torres. We’re not sure it will be a resolution that people like, but a resolution nonetheless. (We’re worried about Nick’s long-term future in a big way.)

Related – How are we going to see resolution following the NCIS season 20 finale?

What do you most want to see moving into NCIS season 21?

Go ahead and let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stay put — there are more updates coming that you don’t want to miss.

(Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







