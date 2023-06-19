The Way Home season 2 premiere date: Any news this summer?

It has been a good while now since we saw the season 1 finale, so why not discuss The Way Home season 2 a little further now? When could we have a chance to see the show back?

Well, just like you would imagine, there is a lot to think about when it comes to the future of the Chyler Leigh series at this point. We want to know what happens back in the past, and how this could lead to more answers on Jacob. This was the subject of a really great cliffhanger!

While we’d love to get some more news about season 2 over the course of the next few weeks, let’s be honest: This is pretty unlikely. The drama, like so many other shows out there, is greatly impacted by the writers’ strike. There hasn’t been a lot said about a projected premiere date as of yet, but we don’t imagine seeing it until we get to the first half of 2024!

With all of this in mind, don’t anticipate much news when it comes to The Way Home season 2 during the summer. In our mind, the best-case scenario at the moment is probably that we’re going to be getting some sort of tease this fall, following the end of the When Calls the Heart season 10 finale.

What we’re most excited to see

More so than any one thing, we just want to see The Way Home push the envelope of a traditional Hallmark Channel series. This is a program that bends and changes genres to create something totally unique. It can be edgy, mysterious, and stuffed full of excitement. We know that there are also going to be some new faces, and we’re excited to see some of them and what they bring to the table.

