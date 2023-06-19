Wednesday season 2: Are we going to meet Cousin Itt?

Even though Wednesday season 2 has yet to start filming, there are still some new reasons out there for speculation! Go ahead and thank the Tudum fan event over the weekend for that.

For those who missed it, in order of the even the folks at Netflix put out some brand-new content, including a video featuring many cast members breaking down fan theories. While there wasn’t a ton of serious season 2 scoop on here, we did have a chance to learn that a new person within the Addams Family will be making an appearance! To go along with that, Jenna Ortega would love to see Cousin Itt turn up. He is a fan favorite character from past iterations of the source material, and while largely comedic, we do think that Wednesday as a show could add a lot more depth to the character.

We should note that Jenna was just saying what she wants as opposed to stating any particular fact, but she is a producer on the show and she, plus the writers, have to be aware that this is someone fans would want to see.

Of course, the most important thing to note at the moment is that whoever is brought in will probably be tied to some sort of particular story. Wednesday does not have enough episodes week in and week out in order to just throw in a lot of cameos.

Also, go ahead and remember this: The second season is going to going to be darker than what we saw the first go-around. There has to be a connection between this and any new characters we see, right?

Well, the bad news here is that no matter what, we will be waiting until mid-to-late next year, at the earliest, to see the show return.

(Photo: Netflix.)

