Wednesday season 2: Jenna Ortega, cast share fan theories

We can’t say we are shocked that Netflix wanted to have something for Wednesday season 2 while at their Tudum fan presentation this weekend. Of course, the challenge comes via how much there actually is to share right now.

To be specific, it’s hard to say all that much. Most of the cast (save for maybe Jenna Ortega, who is also a producer) doesn’t know what is going to be coming up next. With that in mind, there are a lot of question marks still lingering and because of the writers’ strike, nobody is going to have any answers for quite some time.

With all of this in mind, we invite you to visit the link here! In this, you can hear from Ortega and many other cast members as they do their best to set the stage for what’s coming up next and share some fun fan theories. Of course, one of the biggest ones revolves around whether or not Weems is really dead. After all, we haven’t seen a funeral for the character, as Ortega herself notes.

Hopefully by this time next year, we’ll have a much more concrete sense of what is going to be coming up next. We at least know for now that the story is going to be getting progressively darker. Not only that, but Ortega has already noted that she wants to move Wednesday away from any sort of love triangle. This will hopefully be a chance to explore some of these characters in a lot of different ways, and we can’t wait to see what the writers decide to do.

For the time being, though, can Netflix and the other streaming services / networks pay the WGA members what they deserve? That is the best way here to get the ball rolling and sooner rather than later.

(Photo: Netflix.)

