Cruel Summer season 2 episode 4 video: What does Megan want?

Tomorrow night on Freeform you’re going to have a chance to see Cruel Summer season 2 episode 4, a story that 100% should push things forward.

So what are you going to see throughout here? Well, let’s just put it like this first and foremost: The two timelines are going to show some very different sides to the Megan character, with the catalyst for the big change seemingly being what happens to Luke.

In a series of sneak peeks for the episode that you can check out at the official Freeform YouTube page, there are a handful of details that we have here. For starters, Megan feels like her life is in a little bit of a rut and she’s not doing anything exciting. Is there a chance that Isabella can help with that? She offers, which leads to them going out drinking for the night. Isabella does seem to be able to bring out a vivacity to Megan that she was not experiencing before.

Where things get a little more complicated, however, is in the later timeline. Megan is interrogated about where she and Luke went prior to his passing, and we don’t know all the answers to that yet. Sure, the character wanted a little more spice in her life, but this isn’t exactly something that she bargained for, it’s going to take her some time in order to properly deal with this.

We know that this show has been formed now into an anthology and as a result of that, you are going to see things progress pretty quickly. This episode will pave the way for some other big developments. Will we get all the answers now? Hardly, but it could allow for at least a few more theories to surface.

