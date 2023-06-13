Cruel Summer season 2 episode 4 promo: Megan in handcuffs?

Just in case you were not interested enough in Cruel Summer season 2, did you see the episode 4 promo?

Just three episodes in, there are so many reasons to think that this is as intense a story as we could possibly want. Sure, you’ve got the murder mystery, but also secrets that span several months. Then, there are the obvious trust issues between Megan and Isabella that lead to a number of major questions of their own.

Would Isabella be willing to kill for her? Is Megan really going to end up in prison? At the very least, we know that she’s in handcuffs amidst an interrogation! We don’t think anything is settled at this point, and that is really the entire point of the show.

While you can get drawn in by the mystery or the time period, there is something really fascinating that lies at the heart of this season. Basically, it is what happens when you strip so much of the extraneous stuff away. This is a show about the relationship between two characters and all of the different peaks and valleys that they experience over time. They come from completely different walks of life and they have to figure out how to both understand and trust each other. If they do all of that, there’s a chance that they could eventually make it to the other side.

Of course, there is also a chance that they do get tripped up by some mysteries along the way. We do at least feel like the show is trying to make you raise more questions, and they will probably continue to make you do that from now until the finale.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Cruel Summer season 2 episode 4 on Freeform?

Are you more excited than ever after seeing that promo? Where do you think the story is going? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

(Photo: Freeform.)

