Cruel Summer season 2 episode 4 spoilers: ‘Springing a Leak’

Next week on Cruel Summer season 2 episode 4, and you will have a story titled “Springing a Leak” that, ironically, should fill in some gaps.

One of the things that is most interesting about how this show is structured is that in a lot of ways, we’ve already seen the bookends of things when it comes to Megan and Isabella. The real challenge now is further figuring out how a murder and some other secrets rocked a small town and beyond that, what else transpired to cause everyone to get there. Absolutely there is a ton of stuff that we are left to think about here! How could we not?

To get a few more details about what lies ahead here, check out the full Cruel Summer season 2 episode 4 synopsis below:

In Summer 1999, Megan wants to be adventurous and makes fake IDs for the gang. In Winter 1999, a burst pipe leads the Landrys and Isabella to a messy night at the Chambers’ house. Isabella wants to help but is met with resistance from Megan.

Just on the surface, what seems fairly clear is that at least a part of this episode is going to be spent watching Megan continue to show a certain resistance towards Isabella. This is certainly a reminder of where these two characters are at and the distrust that is obviously present. What is the origin of it? You can argue that a significant chunk of it comes down to jealousy, but we would also say that things are a little more complicated than that. There is also a part of it that is tied to insecurity. Megan isn’t willing to see Isabella for who she is, and that is something that she will have to figure out over time.

Also, we know that by the time we get to Luke’s death, she and so many other characters have bigger issues to deal with.

