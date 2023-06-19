The Righteous Gemstones season 3 episode 3: Gameshow host!

Following the premiere today on HBO, do you want to learn a little bit more about The Righteous Gemstones season 3 episode 3?

Now, we should stay from the start that it is probably a given that there is going to be a lot of ridiculous comedy within this episode, mostly because that’s the sort of thing this show is really known for! With that being said, this season is going to paint at least some characters in a different light — and trying some new things.

A lot of the story could really be defined by the following question: What do you want when you’ve had much of your life handed to you? Money’s clearly not an issue for some of this family, but that can lead to a sort of emptiness. We’ll see some of this play out moving forward, at least for Baby Billy in the midst of a search for something new.

The title for The Righteous Gemstones season 3 episode 3 is “For Their Nakedness Is Your Own Nakedness.” Meanwhile, the synopsis below has more insight for what lies ahead:

Tired of life in the lap of luxury, Baby Billy pursues a new vocation as gameshow host. The Gemstones host a cousins’ night for Karl and Chuck.

This episode is also going to run close to forty minutes, so you are also going to have a lot of time to see some of these antics play out — and you better believe that there is going to be a lot of comedy wedged in here. We understand the allure of being a gameshow host of all things, given that you get to be on TV and the majority of your is spent making other people feel good. Or, that’s how it feels on the surface! There is still a good bit of skill involved, and that’s without getting into the fact that you also do end up disappointing some contestants here and there.

What do you most want to see moving into The Righteous Gemstones season 3 episode 3?

Be sure to share right now in the comments. Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

(Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







