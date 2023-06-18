Black Mirror season 7: More hope for renewal?

At the time of this writing there is still no Black Mirror season 7 renewal at Netflix but in all honesty, that makes sense. Season 6 just came out a matter of days ago!

Yet, as we sit around, think about this season, and read a wide array of interviews that are out there, we do tend to be more and more optimistic that there will be more. After all, there are two fundamental reasons why this makes a great deal of sense.

First and foremost, let’s just remind you that the current state of tech probably opens the door for more dystopian stories than we have seen told in a rather long time, and certainly more than creator Charlie Brooker probably anticipated. He had written “Joan is Awful” prior to the massive surge in popularity for ChatGPT and yet, it feels like the floodgates of AI are out there now and ripe for the picking when it comes to future installments. (Of course, he may also venture off the beaten path a little bit more in an effort to further redefine what a Black Mirror episode really is; there are multiple season 6 episodes that venture primarily into horror.) Given that Brooker never said during any season 6 interviews that this was the end, there is a reason to hope for a whole lot more.

Also, remember this: Netflix almost certainly is going to want more at some point! They are always on the lookout for ways to keep subscribers and this franchise has as dedicated a fanbase as any out there. Because of its anthology structure, it’s also unique in that you can watch an episode without know anything about the rest. It can always pull in new viewers and there are opportunities for big-name actors to come on board.

So, for now, feel good about what the future holds for Black Mirror — however, this show takes a lot of time. Don’t expect to see anything more soon.

How are you feeling right now when it comes to a Black Mirror season 7 at Netflix?

