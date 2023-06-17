Outlander season 7 spoilers: Sam Heughan on Jamie, William

Now that the Outlander season 7 premiere has come and gone, we do have more opportunities to set the stage for the future — and absolutely, there is a lot to be excited for!

What is one of the big things? Just think in terms of Jamie Fraser reuniting with his biological son William. We feel reasonably confident at the moment that this reunion is coming, largely because Charles Vandervaart has been cast as the older version of the character. Also, the promo for episode 2 already showed him spending some time with Brianna! It really just feels like a matter of time before all the information is out there in the open.

If you’ve read the Diana Gabaldon books, you know a good bit of what is coming. We can’t say that everything will play out exactly the same on the show, but we do know that there’s at least a big storyline here. Speaking to Deadline on the subject, here is what Sam Heughan offered up as a tease:

…He obviously comes into play, and he’s been nurtured by John Grey [David Berry], and they’re on the other side, the side of the British. So that instantly puts them at odds. Without giving too much away, Jamie does essentially meet William, and their whole relationship plays out. It’s a really cool storyline, and something that’s gonna be quite painful, I think for both sides.

From William’s standpoint, we understand it will be hard to realize that there’s this huge secret that defines almost the entirety of your life. He also thinks he’s serving in the British Army for King and Country, and learning the truth about his real father, who is a part of the other side, could complicate things.

In the end, anticipate a lot of messiness coming up. We couldn’t be more excited to see that play out.

