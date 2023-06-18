FROM season 2 episode 9: Is the lighthouse the key?

As we inch closer and closer to the end of FROM season 2, of course we’re thinking a lot about that lighthouse. How can we not? There are so many questions we need an answer to and in the end, we’ll just have to wait and see if we get them!

So what do we at least know right now? Tabitha has spent some time as of late really diving into the old drawings, hoping to figure something out. What happened with the children there, and does the truth about the community lie at this particular place?

Based on what Tabitha is theorizing at this point, plus the connection the lighthouse has to many different characters, we do tend to think that this place holds some sort of great significance. It could be a way to see beyond this community, or perhaps a way to get more insight on its origins.

In the end, we feel reasonably confident that it holds a specific purpose in the finale — either it does give a beacon of light for the future, or it serves as some further harbinger of bad things to come. This is why Tabitha, at least for the time being, feels somewhat on a knife’s edge. This is a character who could end up delivering us a few more answers on the future; or, she could be the town’s next victim.

Do we want something to happen to her? Absolutely not, but we do tend to think that we are going to lose another character before the end of the season and it is a matter of who. (Based on the end of episode 9 Julie, Maryelle, and Randall are all in various degrees of danger.)

What do you think we are going to see with this lighthouse on FROM season 2 the rest of the way?

(Photo: MGM+.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

