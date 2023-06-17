SEAL Team season 7 premiere date: Our hopes for the summer

We know that SEAL Team season 7 is going to be coming to Paramount+ at some point. The answer, at least for now, is when.

Once upon a time (and as some of you out there most likely know), the David Boreanaz series was originally supposed to be in production by this point. That was before the writers’ strike came around and threw a big wrench into everything. We are now at a point where everything is in a certain degree of limbo, other than of course the fact that the show is coming back.

So over the course of the summer, what sort of news can you expect to get? We do think that, regrettably, any hopes of a premiere date announcement are dashed. There is no guarantee that season 7 is going to be coming the rest of the year. We know that this may be disappointing but at the same time, it is for the best. Just think about it this way: The most-important thing, at least for now, is that the writers get the deal that they deserve.

With this in mind, the only thing we are really hoping for this summer is a resolution on the strike — and that the folks at SAG-AFTRA also get a deal that they deserve. If this stuff transpires, there’s a chance that we could get some news at least on the start of production before we get around to September. We know that there was talk of some international filming for season 7, and we hope that this will still happen. We know that a lot may change logistically due to the ever-evolving nature of production, but we hope that the writers’ original vision ends up being fulfilled.

SEAL Team is absolutely one of those shows well-worth waiting for. How many other series deliver powerful, true-to-life stories in the way that this one does?

Related – Be sure to get some more news regarding SEAL Team, including the possibility of season 6 airing on CBS this fall

What are you most hoping to learn about SEAL Team season 7 over the course of the summer?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for other updates.

(Photo: Paramount+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







