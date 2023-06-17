Halo season 2 premiere date: Will we get news this summer?

Are we going to have a chance to learn a Halo season 2 premiere date at some point this summer? Well, let’s just put it this way: We are pretty darn optimistic! Heck, we’d be shocked if we didn’t get news on that before we get to late September.

There are a number of reasons why we feel this way. Not only has it been a long time since season 1 arrived on Paramount+, but production on season 2 has been done for a while. It’s not being impacted by the writers’ strike in the same sort of way as other shows that are currently still filming. The only impact the WGA strike could have on this show is that depending on how long it lasts, Paramount+ could hold onto these episodes longer than they otherwise would to stretch out their scripted programming.

What we can go ahead and tell you right now is still rather simple: The expectation for months has been that season 2 would launch at some point in late 2023, and we still think that could be the case. Of course, it remains to be seen if we are talking about October, November, or even December here; while production is done, we know that editing and special effects for a show like this take a good bit of time. (So long as season 2 does premiere this fall, we do think some sort of news will come out this summer, whether it be a premiere-date announcement or a teaser.)

Also, it is well-worth remembering that season 1 of Halo was hardly unanimously adored. There was a lot of criticism for the deviations made from the source material, and we’re okay if season 2 takes more time in order to perfect everything. We’d really like to see these episodes step up to the plate and deliver, especially since The Last of Us has now proven even further how successful video-game adaptations can be in the right hands.

Sure, we want a lot of action across season 2, but also more on what it really means to be Master Chief.

What are you most hoping to see on Halo season 2 when it does eventually arrive?

