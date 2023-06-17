Fire Country season 2: The path to Bode’s freedom

As we get prepared to see Fire Country season 2 on CBS, it feels like the main story at this point is pretty simple: Bode getting out of prison.

At the end of season 1, the character was SO close to making it happen. The only reason that it didn’t is because he wanted to put his best foot forward in order to help Freddie. He did his best to be selfless and care for someone else, but what did he really get for it? For the time being, nothing … but we have a hard time thinking that this is going to be the case forever.

We do think that there is a karmic energy around in a world like Fire Country, one where if you do good things, it will eventually work out in your favor. Bode needs to believe that he could eventually be free, and that is one necessary box that needs to be checked off here. He’s not there yet, and that is why Gabriela and others are essential to his season 2 journey. We haven’t had a chance yet to see everyone react to his “admission” at the end of the season 1 finale, but we know she doesn’t believe him. She could be the catalyst for a lot of other people thinking the same exact thing.

This now brings us to Freddy himself, who we think is going to be key to making some of our dreams as viewers a reality. He’s the one who could really bring some of that good energy Bode’s way. He got so much invaluable help from him, so why wouldn’t he want to pay that forward in some way? We’re excited to see that happen.

With all of this being said…

While we do think that there are going to be some victories coming Bode’s way over the course of the season, we don’t necessarily think that they are going to happen right away. We tend to think that this storyline could encompass at least the first major arc of the season; we’d be shocked if it is resolved earlier than that.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Fire Country now, including other updates on a premiere date

What do you most want to see moving into Fire Country season 2 over on CBS?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back — there are other updates ahead that you don’t want to miss.

(Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







