Fire Country season 2 premiere date: Delay news incoming?

Is it looking more and more like Fire Country season 2 is going to be pushed back? It feels that way, and the same goes for many other shows on the CBS fall schedule.

Speaking at the Banff World Media Festival recently per Deadline, CBS boss George Cheeks confirmed that an updated version of the network’s fall schedule is going to be coming out over the course of the relatively near future. This is something that is being done in the wake of the ongoing writers’ strike, and it is looking more and more like the majority of the fall schedule is going to be pushed back with that in mind. That includes Fire Country, which was one of the biggest shows that they had during the 2022-23 season.

You would think that this is the sort of news that would cause CBS to strike a deal with the writers, who have very reasonable requests; yet, we can’t say at the moment is that is going to happen or not in the weeks ahead. At this point, it could be 2024 before we get the Max Thieriot dramaback.

Now, how big of a blow is it going to be to the network to not have a show like this back in the fall? It will certainly damage them, given that this is one of the biggest hits of the past year and was poised to still grow moving into the near future. Consistency matters a great deal. Because of where things stand with the strike right now, it is increasingly unlikely that we are going to be seeing the same 22 episodes that we got for season 1. There is a pretty defined calendar where writers and showrunners work, and everyone is already starting to fall a little bit behind with that.

