Fire Country season 2: Is a spin-off also on the way?

Even though we have yet to even see a Fire Country season 2 on CBS, there are clearly conversations already about a long-term future. To be specific, one that could also include a spin-off to the Max Thieriot show.

Should we be shocked by this? Hardly, especially when you consider the larger Paramount mandate these days to create huge franchises. That’s what we are seeing when it comes to Yellowstone, and we know that Showtime has been working to build off of established properties, as well. This is why we can’t be that shocked at all by what CBS boss George Cheeks had to say (per Deadline) while at the Banff World Media Festival:

“We are focused on mass appeal franchises … We started with expanding universes, reimagining, but also creating new franchises. And again, this season’s number one show was Fire Country, which completely lends itself to building out a whole new universe. So it is really important for us to double down on a franchise focus.

“It became very clear that not only was the show special, it really felt like this could be a great example of us building together a franchise from scratch … And so I’m like, ‘you guys, congratulations, you got your back nine. Now let’s start talking about ideas for new extensions.’ They’ve already come up with some great ones … We’re not necessarily looking at next year. We’re looking when they’re ready. That’s the beauty of the gestation process. We know that we’re doubling down on this one, so let’s get it right. And whether that that means three years down the road or whether that means a Paramount Plus original or a CBS original, we’ll see where it lands.”

Just based on all of this, it could be season 3 rather than season 2 when a spin-off is considered further, though a lot of that once more could depend on when the right story is in place for it. Given the writers’ strike and all of the other scripted shows that CBS already has, it does feel like there are some things that are more immediate priorities.

For the sake of Fire Country itself, can we at least have Bode out of prison before we start to think that much about a spin-off? Is that too much to ask?

Related – Be sure to get more news on Fire Country, including when the show could premiere

Do you think that Fire Country season 2 could lend itself to some spin-offs?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, stay tuned to get some more updates about the future.

(Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







