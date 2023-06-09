Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS? We tend to think that a ton of people out there are eager for more of the show, but also have a lot of questions.

What’s the biggest one? We don’t think that it takes a lot of work to figure that out: Whether or not Bode is going to find his way out of prison. Sure, we would love nothing more than to hope for the best there, but how can you feel that confident about anything right now? Well, the answer we have to that is rather simple: It’s impossible to stop worrying about it. It doesn’t seem like he’s got an easy way out now, even if both Gabriela and Freddy are likely going to do what they can to fight for him. After all, the only reason why Max Thieriot’s character is still behind bars is because he sacrificed his future to ensure that Freddy got out.

Now, we do have to get to the bad news: You won’t learn anything more about the future tonight. As a matter of fact, Fire Country is not going to be back on the air until we get around to the fall … and that’s still a maybe.

So when in the fall could we see it back? It’s probably not going to be until at least late October, and it may be much later than that depending on how long the writers’ strike lasts. We are at the point now where it is playing into what is going on when it comes to writers’ rooms and that’s never a great thing to think about.

(Of course, all of this would just be resolved in the writers were paid what they deserve — why isn’t that happening?)

