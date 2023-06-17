The Idol season 1 episode 3: Full ‘Daybreak’ expectations

Tomorrow night on HBO, you are going to have a chance to check out The Idol season 1 episode 3 titled “Daybreak.” What can you expect to see over the course of it?

Well, first and foremost, let’s remind you that we’re almost to the halfway point of the season already … as crazy as that seems. This show is only six episodes, so there will need to be a lot of progress made in some of these storylines. Of course, at the same time that probably means that there won’t be a lot of time to spend on a lot of the supporting characters. Unless you are Jocelyn or Tedros, we’re not sure how much development you are really going to see.

What we can say about this episode, though, is that this is going to be when a lot of serious alarms start to be raised when it comes to the relationship between Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd’s characters. She wants him around on a more permanent basis and we understand why she thinks this is right. She’s in a spot where almost no one is ever genuine with her, especially after the death of her mother. We don’t think Tedros is either, but he’s better at hiding it than a lot of other people. He makes her think that he cares about her music and wants her to be successful, though it remains to be seen if that is really the case.

We have a hard time thinking that this show is going to bring us to happy ending, so we wouldn’t say to get into this episode expecting some sort of happy ending for anyone. Instead, just prepare for things to descend more and more into a certain level of chaos.

Also, we wonder how much some more of these private struggles are going to be made public…

