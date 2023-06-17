Outlander season 7 episode 3 spoilers: Big Roger – Bree twist!

We know that we just came out of the epic premiere, but why not look more ahead to Outlander season 7 episode 3 over on Starz? There is, after all, so much big stuff to discuss here!

So where should we begin? Well, the title here is “Death Be Not Proud,” which we tend to imagine is tied first and foremost to the poem from John Donne. This is an episode that is going to carry with it a lot of key information that could change the future, and with that, doesn’t it make at least some sense that time-travel is involved here?

For a while now, it has been reported that characters would be moving through different eras this season, and the recently-released Outlander season 7 episode 3 synopsis confirms that Roger and Brianna are going to be at the center of this:

Jamie discovers Arch Bug has been keeping a dangerous secret. In the 20th century, Roger and Brianna find a link to Jamie and Claire.

So why exactly are Richard Rankin and Sophie Skelton’s characters back in the present? Well, we do think that this is the mystery more so than anything else, especially for those out there who have not read the Diana Gabaldon source material. We of course still do love that the show hasn’t forgotten about this element of story-telling, mostly because it defined so much of the earlier seasons in particular. It’s also probably the reason why Starz revisited the stones in the key art above, alongside the big question of “when do you belong?” at the center of it. Remember that Roger and Bree have worked to build a life for themselves in the 18th century, but they don’t have to stay there to be together. This is not a similar situation to Jamie and Claire.

