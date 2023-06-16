Too Hot to Handle season 5 premiere date revealed at Netflix

Need a little bit of romance and ridiculousness in your life, courtesy of Too Hot to Handle season 5 on Netflix? Well, we come bearing some awesome news today!

In a post on Instagram (view here), the folks at the streaming service have confirmed that the next batch of episodes will launch on Friday, July 14. The streamer has not said too much about the rollout as of yet, but the aforementioned post does give you at least a good sense of what the cast will be.

After four successful series, we honestly don’t think that Netflix is out to reinvent the wheel or anything close to it when it comes to Too Hot to Handle season 5. They know the sort of show that this is, just like they are aware of the focus here on humor and drama to carry the day. We do think that people are rooting for some sort of romance to take place throughout the season, but nothing is ever guaranteed with a format like this.

More so than anything else, the #1 thing we are looking forward to is how the producers this time around managed to trick the contestants into taking part. It is probably harder to find a great casting pool for a show like this, since you want people at the start who aren’t really interested in changing their ways. If you come into this show knowing that you are superficial and focused on all the wrong things, is there really an evolution here?

Of course, just like we’re going to see similar contestants to who we’ve had in the past, you are also going to have a chance to see Lana calling the shots. Here’s to hoping that she (and the producers) have figured out a way to test the contestants more than ever.

(Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

