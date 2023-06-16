The Bachelorette video: Will tennis pro Joey find love with Charity?

For those who aren’t aware, we are now a week and a half away from seeing The Bachelorette with Charity Lawson premiering! It has been a long time to get to this point, especially with the way in which Charity’s journey has been slowly promoted.

Now, we are at a spot where the folks at ABC are slowly giving us more and more of the roster who is a part of the season … and that includes tennis pro and instructor Joey. Isn’t it fair to say that he is going to be around for a rather long time?

If you head over to the link here, you can see a new promo that gives us evidence that this guy is a serious contender. After all, you see him and Charity together on a tennis court! If that is not some sort of evidence that he makes it to hometown dates, what is? Otherwise, he just got lucky at some point in his journey that he was able to show her such a personal part of his life. There is a chance that there could be a few changes here and there with the format this season, mostly because of the fact that Mike Fleiss is no longer with the franchise. This could be a good chance to play with the format.

What is probably most impressive about Joey right now is that he seems to be very open, accepting, and empathetic. He has a really unique story in that his father is a part of the LGBTQ+ community and that has enabled him to see different perspectives on the world. We don’t get the sense that he is the typical bro who you see on a show like this. That’s important since we think that Charity is someone who wants a serious relationship that has open communication and a grounded approach to life.

Of course, she still also wants that larger-than-life love — don’t so many of us?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

