Cruel Summer season 2 ratings make early case for season 3

While it still remain to be seen if a Cruel Summer season 3 is going to eventually happen at Freeform, we can go ahead and say this: There is a pretty fantastic case to be made for it already.

So what can we say as evidence for that at the moment? It really just comes down to the delayed-viewing metrics, which remain pretty darn great in general. According to a report from Deadline, after seven days of delayed viewing Cruel Summer has managed to gather up 2.6 million viewers across both linear and digital. It has basically increased the live+same-day audience for the series by a whopping 1000%.

For those who are wondering how Freeform is finding success in this current era of heavy competition, this is a huge part of it. They have found a way economically to make a lot of their projects work thanks largely to streaming audiences. This is a show that has a great audience on Hulu, and that is helping in addition to a lot of the numbers that it is receiving elsewhere.

So as we now think more and more about the future, doesn’t it feel like a sure thing that a Cruel Summer season 3 is going to happen? We recognize fully that we live within a television ecosystem where nothing is altogether guaranteed, but we still have a hard time thinking that Freeform will ditch the show now. The biggest challenge that they run into here is making sure that there is another story worth telling. One of the great things about season 1 and season 2 is that they really took their time to allow things to simmer and develop. That’s a much smarter thing to do in general than rushing stuff along.

