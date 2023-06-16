Outlander season 7 premiere: Tom Christie’s sacrifice

The Outlander season 7 premiere wasted no time in giving us some resolution to the season 6 cliffhanger, and it came about in some interesting ways.

After all, what we saw from Tom Christie was quite simple: The title for this episode, “A Life Well Lost,” we clearly a reference to him. He understood the meaning of love largely thanks to Claire, and that was why he was willing to take the fall for the death of Malva. Sure, we know that he is not the one responsible, but he also recognizes that this does not matter. What does is being there for someone else and doing what he personally believes to be right.

How amazing was Mark Lewis Jones’ monologue to Caitriona Balfe in this moment? These are the sort of speeches that we have missed while the show was on hiatus, but they are so meaningful.

Now, does this confession mean that Tom is going to die? We don’t want to guarantee anything. For starters, we don’t want to spoil anything from the books — also, the show tends to change things rather often from the books. Just because something happens in the source material does not mean, at all, that it is going to happen here.

For now, we are just glad that we have a chance to see Claire and Jamie have an opportunity to move forward together, which they are going to need given what we know is going to be coming up in due time. Throughout the episode we got plenty of evidence that we are on the cusp of the Revolutionary War and of course, we tend to think that this is going to take center stage through a lot of the episodes ahead. This still doesn’t mean, though, that we are done with the Christie family yet…

