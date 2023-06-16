Outlander season 7 premiere: Wendigo Donner returns…

Following his last appearance on Outlander, we felt pretty confident that we would see Wendigo Donner again at some point. Did we want to see him? Well, consider that an entirely different story.

Donner’s most notable appearance on the Starz series came close to the end of the season 5 finale, where he was one of Lionel Brown’s men. He did nothing amidst the horrific assault on Claire, making him one of the most reviled figures within the entire family. Despite being a fellow time-traveler who understands the difficulties of the time period, Donner was more than just a coward in that moment.

So, to see him early on in the season 7 premiere, we were shocked. He realized that Roger was a fellow time-traveler, and he presented himself as someone who was desperate to go home. This led to Richard Rankin’s character debating whether or not he would help him escape. We were admittedly a little bit surprised to see Roger be so willing to try to help, and that’s where Brianna stepped in to remind him — he would never stand by and let bad things happen, right? Well, he just that aboard Bonnet’s ship, all with the intention of finding his love.

In the end, it was clear enough that Brianna’s words got through to Roger; he opted to not help Wendigo escape. Instead, his course of action was to pray for him. That was what he felt would help to heal his conscience. Also, it made some sense given the fact that he is working to become a minister.

We don’t think that Donner’s story is over quite yet, so for now, let’s just say that this is something to prepare for. Sure, we may not want it, but it’s hard to ignore what is in front of us in terms of the story.

