Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS? It probably goes without saying at this point, but we are just one of many people really excited to see it back. With the way that season 1 ended, the enthusiasm to get more of the Max Thieriot drama is either through the roof or close to it.

Unfortunately, this is where we do have to come barging in with the unfortunate reminder that getting more of the show soon doesn’t seem feasible. As a matter of fact, it feels unlikely that we’re going to see the cast and crew back for multiple weeks on end.

What’s going on here? Well, that’s rather simple: Due to the writers’ strike, the entire scripted plan for the 2023-24 season is totally out in the window. There really isn’t that much in the way of clarity on when people are going to find their way back. Our hope, at least for now, is that over the next month or so, the networks and streaming services are finally going to come to their senses and give the writers what they deserve. If that does potentially happen, there’s at least a chance that we could get the show back in November or so.

We just wouldn’t have any firm expectations of anything at this point. How can you? We’d classify this at this point as a situation where things are just too uncertain, and it would feel almost foolish at this point to go into things moving forward with some sort of super-firm idea as to what is going to happen here.

No matter when the show returns…

We do at least thing the top priority is going to be waiting to see if there’s a chance for Bode to get out of prison. If it happens, we know that it’s not going to be easy. Yet, we do still want to remain hopeful. How can we not, all things considered?

