Fire Country season 2: Is a spin-off the big priority?

For those of you who missed the news a little bit earlier this year, CBS is interested in creating a larger franchise around Fire Country. Are we surprised? Well, hardly. This series has already proven itself to be hugely successful in the ratings and because of that, of course the network is going to want to make more money!

It’s understandable that some people out there may think it is a little soon to be giving us some sort of spin-off, but this is where we’d remind you that Chicago Fire and FBI both moved into spin-off territory really fast, and both of those shows are still on the air.

With this in mind, we do think that there are going to be some sort of Fire Country spin-off discussions over the course of the next few months. As a matter of fact, we’d be a little bit shocked if that doesn’t happen. There’s a chance that it could be ready for the 2024-25 season but at this point, we would be somewhat surprised.

Why is that? Well, let’s just say that it is tied a great deal to what is going on with the writers’ strike at present. For the time being, we are just waiting to see if the networks and streaming services decide to step up to the plate and give the writers what they deserve. At present, it honestly feels a little too ambitious to hope for something more beyond this. We’ll just be happy if we get episodes this year, given that there is no guarantee of that.

Personally, we think the most likely scenario is that in two years, we’ll start to hear about a Fire Country spin-off that will air alongside season 3.

