Velma renewed for season 2 at Max; surprised?

We do tend to think that the following may be a shock for a lot of people out there, but it is nonetheless official: Velma is coming back at Max.

According to a new report from TVLine, the news about the Mindy Kaling animated comedy was announced recently in passing at the streaming service. In terms of commercial success, we’re not super-shocked in that the Scooby-Doo inspired series generated a lot of viewership for the streaming service, especially when compared to a lot of their other animated comedies in the library. (We also know that Max / Warner Bros. Discovery wants as many franchises as possible.)

With this being said, this is where we should probably note for a moment that the critical and viewer reception to the show was almost decidedly negative, with critiques ranging from the lack of Scooby-Doo to the fact that so few of the characters actually resembled who they were in the cartoon. Instead, it actually felt more like characters that were attached a license in order to garner more attention. Kaling was one of many talented voice actors, but the material never really allowed them to lift the characters to new heights.

Is the renewal in some way a result of curiosity, even in spite of the negative press? For the time being, it actually feels like that is a pretty easy theory to come up with. A lot of people wanted to see what the discussion was about!

Is there a case that season 2 won’t have even the curious viewers? That’s possible, but we also wouldn’t be shocked if there is a lot of work leading into the next batch of episodes to really polish up the episodes and figure out the right lane for the story. At this point, it may be one of the only real avenues that the show has to getting a season 3 at this point.

(Photo: Max.)

