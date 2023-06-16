Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? It probably will not shock anyone that we want more of the Tom Selleck series. With that being said, when will we actually get to see it?

Well, let’s just start off here by saying that this is probably when we have to get the bad news out of the way. There is no new episode of the series on the air, and as of right now, we are in the same position that we were a week ago. In other words, we’re just waiting for some more information on the future and wondering when we’re actually going to get some more news all about it.

As of June 16, here is where things stand — it is looking more and more like we’re not going to be getting new episodes at any point close to late September or early October. Instead, you could be waiting until November, December, or some other point beyond that. CBS is going to be releasing an updated schedule soon in the wake of the writers’ strike, and we probably need to go into that at this point expecting the absolute worst — even if it’s not necessarily something that we want to think about.

In general, the most important thing remains that the writers go ahead and get the deal that they deserve, even if that means we have to wait longer to see the cast and crew back. This is, after all, the way to ensure that we get more quality stories moving forward.

One other thing to expect

Well, let’s be clear: You are probably not getting the standard 20-22 episodes this time around. With where things currently stand, it may be generous to say that we are even going to get 18.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

