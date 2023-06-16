Blue Bloods season 14: Will there be a Treat Williams tribute?

This week, there was some sad news that arrived for not just Blue Bloods, but also all of TV in general with the death of Treat Williams. This is an iconic actor who had decades’ worth of credits to his name, and playing Lenny Ross was just one of his more notable gigs as of late.

So as we move into season 14, will the series do something to better send-off Frank’s close friend and one-time partner? It is something worth considering, even if it is hard for the writers to plan anything out during the strike.

One of the best things about Blue Bloods has long been its extraordinarily deep bench, where they have been able to bring back a wide array of guest stars over the years and in a number of different ways. So many of them feel like family, and we certainly think that this was the case with Lenny.

With this in mind, it is certainly our expectation that at some point in season 14, we’ll see at the very least some sort of title card tribute to Williams. The character’s last appearance in “Irish Exits” in season 13 actually feels like a pretty fitting goodbye to Lenny and the history that he’s shared with Frank. It is possible that they will find a larger way to talk about him in season 14, but there is no guarantee of that. It would allow Tom Selleck some exceptional material to honor the character’s memory on-screen; of course, Frank is also no stranger to grief at this point. Remember that this is a man who has not only lost his wife, but also lost a son in Joe.

We know that our thoughts go out to Williams’ family at this time; executive producer Siobhan Byrne O’Connor recently had the following to say about the actor on Instagram:

Treat Williams was a beloved member of the Blue Bloods family. He was a joy to work with as one of Frank Reagan’s best friends, Lenny Ross. He always arrived well prepared, happy to be on set, and was friendly and kind to crew and cast alike. Everyone adored him. He will be missed. RIP

Do you think that Blue Bloods season 14 is going to pay some sort of tribute to Treat Williams?

(Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

