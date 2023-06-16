NCIS season 21: The case for a two-part premiere

We certainly know that there is a lot to be excited about when it comes to NCIS season 21 on CBS, even if a wait is required. (As so many of you probably know by now, the writers’ strike most likely means we’ll be waiting until at least November, if not longer, to see it back.)

So what can we do to stay excited along the way? Well, think in terms of consider the future! To be specific, we’re wondering right now if there is a good case to be made for a two-part premiere, something that could separate what’s ahead from the mold.

At present, we really would consider this strongly if we were the writers, and there is a particularly notable reason for it at present. Just think about it like this: You certainly want to make some sort of hyper-immersive story. Not only that, but you also want to do whatever you can to fill in the cracks on Torres’ backstory and why he wants to kill that man as a measure of revenge.

Often when you get these sort of personal arcs, you can tell the complete story over the course of a single hour. In this case, though, we are honestly not altogether sure that this is possible. This is something that altered the whole course of the character’s life!

We’ve said this before, and we’ll continue to say it moving forward — our worst-case scenario right now is that this arc is going to lead to Wilmer Valderrama’s character leaving the show, at least for a time. Just remember this: Almost anytime that we get some sort of deep, immersive story featuring one of these characters that lasts more than an episode, it leads with an exit. Sometimes, that happens even after a shorter period of time. (We have whiplash still thinking about Emily Wickersham’s departure.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

